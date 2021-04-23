Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sources

Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sourcesReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:11 IST
Deutsche Bank has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin and Essen at the call centre unit DB Direkt.
