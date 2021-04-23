Serbia, Kosovo must work harder to normalise relations, Germany says

Serbia, Kosovo must work harder to normalise relations, Germany saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:13 IST
Germany urged Serbia and Kosovo to make more efforts to reach progress in talks about normalization of their relationship, more than 20 years after Belgrade lost control of its former southern province in 1999.
"It is the right time to continue the normalization process - and to achieve results," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a live-streamed news conference after meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Friday.
"It is important not to hold this dialogue just for dialogue's sake, there must be results. Germany stands ready to help in this respect," he added.
