Left Menu

Thai court grants bail to 2 activists held for royal insults

A youth-led movement that sprung up in a series of street protests last year broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a lese majeste law that makes insulting top royal family members punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, 60, and Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa, 29, were released from prison where they have been held in pre-trial detention on charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences, including sedition.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:34 IST
Thai court grants bail to 2 activists held for royal insults

A Thai court on Friday granted bail to two political activists detained since earlier this year accused of insulting the king, the lawyer said, in cases stemming from rallies that demanded reforms to the powerful monarchy. A youth-led movement that sprung up in a series of street protests last year broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a lese majeste law that makes insulting top royal family members punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, 60, and Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa, 29, were released from prison where they have been held in pre-trial detention on charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences, including sedition. Somyot was jailed in early February and Pai in early March, both over their roles in a Sept. 19 protest near Bangkok's royal palace.

"Pai and Somyot has been released on a bail of 200,000 baht ($6,373) each," one of their lawyers, Krisadang Nutcharat, told Reuters. Their bail conditions require them to stay in Thailand, attend court sessions when summoned and refrain from doing anything that can offend the monarchy, Krisadang said.

At least 88 activists have been charged under lese majeste laws since November, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group that represent many of the defendants. Eleven of are in prison pending their trials, including Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul, who have been on hunger strike for 39 and 25 days respectively. ($1 = 31.3800 baht)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Seeking "driving seat" for EU, Breton to meet chipmaker execs

European industry chief Thierry Breton will hold discussions with the chief executive of chipmaker Intel and a top executive of Taiwanese competitor TMSC on April 30, as the EU seeks to shield itself from shocks in the global supply chain. ...

Cinema is my way of exploring insecurities, finding nuances: Chaitanya Tamhane on 'The Disciple'

Cinema is a way of exploring insecurities, finding nuances and contradictions, and transforming it into a living, breathing story, says filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane who is making strides internationally with his second film The Disciple.The ...

PM Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of high burden states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories which have reported maximum number of cases recently. Noting that the virus is affecting several states as...

EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for up to 1.8 bln doses of vaccine - EU official

The European Union has sealed the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal, agreeing to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech , an EU official told Reuters on Friday.The official did not give a timeline ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021