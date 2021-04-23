No decision yet on EU legal action against AstraZeneca - EU exec head

The European Union has not yet taken a decision whether to launch legal action against AstraZeneca over the company's failure to deliver the contracted doses to the 27-nation bloc, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Where AstraZeneca is concerned no decision have been taken so far so we have to wait for that," she told a news conference.

