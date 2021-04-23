No decision yet on EU legal action against AstraZeneca - EU exec head

No decision yet on EU legal action against AstraZeneca - EU exec headReuters | Puurs | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:55 IST
The European Union has not yet taken a decision whether to launch legal action against AstraZeneca over the company's failure to deliver the contracted doses to the 27-nation bloc, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.
"Where AstraZeneca is concerned no decision have been taken so far so we have to wait for that," she told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ursula von der Leyen
- European Commission
- AstraZeneca
- The European Union