Female police officer stabbed near Paris, attacker shot - Europe 1 radio
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:44 IST
A female police officer has been stabbed at the entrance of a police station in Rambouillet, a town 57 kilometres southwest of Paris, Europe 1 radio reported on Friday, adding that the attacker had been shot and overpowered by police officers on the scene.
The attacker's motives are unknown.
