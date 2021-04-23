Left Menu

NIA arrests absconding CPI (Maoist) member

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:23 IST
NIA arrests absconding CPI (Maoist) member

The NIA on Friday arrested an absconding member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group in connection with a case of seizure of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Jharkhand, an official said.

Singhrai Soren, 55, of Jharkhand's Giridih district, was being produced before the Special NIA Court in Ranchi, the official said.

The case pertains to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition and the arrest of 15 armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) group at Giridih in March 2018.

According to the NIA investigation, Soren, an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), had criminally conspired with other members of the group with the intention to promote their terrorist activities, the official said.

He regularly harboured the cadres of the CPI (Maoist) at his residential premises, and was also instrumental in concealing prohibited arms and ammunition and explosives substances, the NIA official said.

The NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 10 accused, including Soren, in August 2018 and another supplementary charge-sheet against seven accused in the case, the official said.

After completion of proceedings against Soren, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

The NIA had also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information leading to his arrest, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines

Following is an outline of countries that have restricted or suspended use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson, after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.JJ and AstraZeneca have stated that no clear ca...

IAF airlifts empty oxygen tankers, containers to filling stations across India

The Indian Air Force IAF airlifted big, empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country on Friday to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.Officials said...

Attacker fatally stabs police administrative worker near Paris

An attacker fatally stabbed a female police administrative worker on Friday at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, a middle-class commuter town outside Paris. Paris region president Valerie Pecresse said that terrorism could no...

65 healthcare personnel deployed on Kumbh duty test positive for COVID-19

Sixty-five healthcare personnel, including doctors, deployed on Kumbh duty have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on Friday.All of them have been kept in isolation, they said.A total of 751 healthcare personnel -- 336 doctor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021