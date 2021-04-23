Left Menu

Around 1.15 pm, one Talwinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, was apprehended and three vials of remdesivir injections were recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Monika Bhardwaj said. The accused supplied the injection across the country through a courier company based at Chandni Chowk in old Delhi, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:31 IST
Four arrested for black-marketing of remdesivir injections in Delhi

Four persons were arrested here in two separate incidents for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injections, police said on Friday. According to police, they received information and laid a trap on Wednesday near Parmanand Chowk in north Delhi's GTB Nagar area. ''Around 1.15 pm, one Talwinder Singh, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, was apprehended and three vials of remdesivir injections were recovered from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was selling the injection on higher price as its demand was shooting and there was scarcity of the injection, the DCP said. Later, 68 more injections were recovered from his possession. The accused supplied the injection across the country through a courier company based at Chandni Chowk in old Delhi, police said. On his instance, raids were conducted at Chandni Chowk area, where supplier Jitender Kumar, a resident of Roshanara in central Delhi, was also apprehended. He used to charge Rs 2,000 for supply of one vial, Bhardwaj said. On the basis of interrogation, teams have been sent to Amritsar and other places in Punjab to nab the co-accused, police said. Another police team arrested two accused from near Batra Hospital, MB Road in southeast Delhi while they were trying to sell the injections at exorbitant prices. Ten vials of remdesivir were recovered from the accused, the DCP said. The accused used to sell these injections in black market at higher prices. They have a set network of persons who used to supply the injections on demand. A total of 81 vials of remdesivir injections were recovered in two cases, police said.

