Left Menu

'Mute spectator': Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for collapse of health system

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP government in the state alleging that the administration is a "mute spectator" in times of the COVID pandemic.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:49 IST
'Mute spectator': Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt for collapse of health system
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP government in the state alleging that the administration is a "mute spectator" in times of the COVID pandemic. Blaming BJP for the collapse of the health system amid COVID-19 crisis, he alleged that officials engaged in the COVID-19 control room in Lucknow were neither meeting people in distress nor attending their calls, and questioned the chief minister over "no action" against such personnel.

"Everyday the chief minister is making statements about acting sternly against lax officers but in the state capital Lucknow, officers are neither meeting people nor picking their calls. There is no one to hear harried people's grievances. Why action is not being taken against them," Yadav, former chief minister of UP, said in a statement. He alleged that the government machinery was non-functional in the state and people are dying due to COVID-19.

"In this situation, some people are engaging in black marketing of medicines, oxygen cylinder, ventilator and hospital beds and the administration has become a mute spectator. The (ruling) BJP is responsible for the collapse of the health system," he added. He further alleged that the BJP "is converting this 'apda' (disaster) into an 'avasar' (opportunity). Everything is available in the black market. Patients have to pay hefty charges at private hospitals.. there is no oxygen available".

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines

Following is an outline of countries that have restricted or suspended use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson, after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.JJ and AstraZeneca have stated that no clear ca...

Hungary walks back controversial laws after EU court rulings

Hungarys government is walking back two controversial pieces of legislation that targeted foreign universities and civil society groups after they were struck down by the European Unions top court. Yet some affected groups say the changes d...

Don't lose hope amid pandemic, things will change, says outgoing CJI Bobde

Outgoing Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday asked the young members of the bar council not to lose hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic as things will eventually get better. To the young members of the bar who are dishearte...

BRO constructs 160-ft-long bailey bridge to connect Punjab village with Jammu

The Border Roads Organisation BRO has constructed a 160-foot-long bailey bridge on the Tarnah river to connect Sakol village in Punjab with Jammu, an official statement said on Friday.The bridge will provide a much-needed lifeline to the vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021