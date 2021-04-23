Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:56 IST
Ex-AIADMK MLA moves HC against 4 year jail term

Former AIADMK legsilator R P Paramasivam on Friday moved the Madras High Court, challenging a recent lower court order awarding him a four year jail term in an assets case, besides imposing a fine of Rs 33 lakh.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, before whom the criminal appeal came up for hearing, ordered notice to the Cuddalore unit of the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, returnable after the summer vacation.

In its March 29 order this year, the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Villupuram found Paramasivam guilty of the offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and awarded four years jail term with a fine of Rs 33 lakh.

The charge against him was that during his tenure as an MLA between June 17, 1991 and May 13, 1996, he had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs. 22.58 lakh, which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Paramasivam contended that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against him beyond reasonable doubt and ought to have acquitted him from the case.

While the charge was that he had accumulated assets worth about Rs 22.58 lakh, the trial court had erred in finding he had amassed the wealth to the tune of Rs 33 lakh, which was contrary to the final report of the prosecution.

There were also various other factual errors in the claim of the prosecution, the petitioner pointed out.

