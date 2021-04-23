3 drown in river in Peddapalli district of Telangana

Three people, including a nine-year-old, drowned in a river in Peddapalli district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

The trio from Aitharajpalli village came to a river in Sultanabad mandal for bathing, the police said.

Jogula Ashish (9) drowned and the two others jumped into the waters to save Ashish but in vain, they said.

''As the flow of water was high, Jogula Manoj (35) and Penta Rahul (20) too got drowned, they said.

The bodies of the three were fished out and handed over to their kin, they added.

