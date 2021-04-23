Invoke NSA against those black marketing Remdesivir: MP home minister

Invoke NSA against those black marketing Remdesivir: MP home ministerPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday directed officials here to take action under the stringent National Security Act against those involved in the black-marketing of Remdesivir injections.
Mishra chaired a meeting of officials from the Gwalior-Chambal division to review the measures for tackling the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, official sources said.
Remdesivir, a medicine used in the treatment of COVID-19, is in high demand across the country.
Mishra also asked police to take stern action against those involved in spreading fake news related to the pandemic on social media. PTI MAS KRK KRK
