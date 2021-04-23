Left Menu

Bar, bench have great role in dispensation of justice, says outgoing CJI Bobde

The bar and the bench have a great role in the dispensation of justice and for the betterment of the judiciary, said outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:57 IST
Outgoing CJI SA Bobde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The bar and the bench have a great role in the dispensation of justice and for the betterment of the judiciary, said outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday. Speaking at a farewell event, conducted by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) via video conferencing, the CJI said that the present system and the atmosphere, with respect to the current scene of the judiciary and the pandemic, is such that "nice words surprise one."

"We have a unique thing that it is the bar and the bench, which have a great role in the dispensation of justice and for (betterment of the) judiciary," CJI Bobde said. He thanked his colleagues, staff and particularly the 'e-Committe' for helping him face the challenges that arose due to pandemic.

He said the apex court worked hard in the situation created by Cice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday.OVID-19. To young lawyers, CJI Bobde said, "please don't lose hope, carry on and this (troubled) time will be over." "I will leave the SC with a lot of memories and will be trying to keep in touch with you all whenever possible," he added.

Friday was the last working day of CJI Bobde and Justice NV Ramana will assume charge as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24. "Brother Bobde entered the highest office with the vision of transforming the justice delivery system with modern technology. Unfortunately, COVID proved to be a stumbling block. Yet, brother Bobde did not lose hope," Justice Ramana said.

Ramana guided the legal service authorities to provide assistance to vulnerable groups during the challenge posed by COVID-19 as executive chairman of NALSA (National Legal Services Authority). The Legal Service Authorities (LSAs) were at the forefront of providing legal, non-legal, and financial assistance under the leadership of Justice Ramana. (ANI)

