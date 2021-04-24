Left Menu

Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 11:20 IST
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the ceremony.

Justice Ramana took the oath in English in the name of God.

