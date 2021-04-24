Left Menu

Nobody above law: NCP, Sena on CBI action against Deshmukh

With the CBI conducting searches at the premises of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, the NCP on Saturday said nobody was above the law, but added that the truth behind the political conspiracy against him and the state government would come out through the high court-ordered probe.Talking to reporters, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said, Nobody is above the law.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:33 IST
Nobody above law: NCP, Sena on CBI action against Deshmukh

With the CBI conducting searches at the premises of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, the NCP on Saturday said nobody was above the law, but added that the truth behind the ''political conspiracy'' against him and the state government would come out through the high court-ordered probe.

Talking to reporters, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said, ''Nobody is above the law. Anil Deshmukh is cooperating with the agencies.'' He said he was not aware if any FIR has been registered against Deshmukh.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is yet to reveal for whom suspended police officer Sachin Waze was working when he planted explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Malik said.

''What was the role of former Mumbai police commissioner (Param Bir Singh) in the case. All these actions are taking place based on the ex-commissioner's letter,'' he alleged.

''This is nothing but misuse of power to malign the state government and Anil Deshmukh. We have full faith in the judiciary and know that the truth behind the political conspiracy will be exposed through the probe,'' he said.

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and his hometown Nagpur after registering a case against him in connection with allegations of corruption levelled against him by Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had resigned as a minister earlier this month after the high court asked the CBI to probe the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said that nobody was above the law.

''It is not correct to comment on CBI's action. Anil Deshmukh had already given his statement in the case. CBI is doing its work, similarly high court and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government are doing their own work,'' he said.

''If there is a political agenda in the case against Anil Deshmukh, then the MVA government will take a stand. Hope the action against Deshmukh is restricted to directives of the high court,'' he said.

On March 25, Param Bir Singh had filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress share power in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a review meeting with ministry officials to discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, informed ministry sources. Rajnath Singh held a review meeting virtually wh...

Israel and Palestinians clash on Gaza border as Jerusalem Ramadan violence flares

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Saturday drawing retaliatory air strikes, the Israeli military said, after nightly Ramadan clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police had resumed in Jerusal...

Punjab govt imposes ban on sand mining at night

The Punjab government on Saturday imposed a ban on sand mining at night, according to a statement. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who chaired a review meeting over the issue, directed police and the Enforcement Directorate Mining to...

Guj: Amit Shah inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a 280-litre per minute capacity PSA oxygen plant at a COVID-19-designated hospital at Kolavada in Gujarats Gandhinagar Speaking on the occasion, the Union home minister said 11 more such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021