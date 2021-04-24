Man shot dead over old enmity in Punjab's Phagwara

A 35-year-old man was shot dead outside his house at Ramgarh village here by two bike-borne men on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Lubhaya, said Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarabjit Bahia.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired two shots from a pistol at Lubhaya when he was standing outside his house this morning, said Bahia.

Lubhaya was seriously injured and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, said the SP.

The family members of the deceased accused an non-resident Indian and his companion of committing the crime.

An old enmity between Lubhaya and the family of the accused might have led to the incident, police said.

A case of murder has been registered in this regard, said police.

