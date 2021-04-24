Left Menu

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar, including halt to violence - chair statement

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:47 IST
ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar, including halt to violence - chair statement

Southeast Asian leaders agreed to a five point consensus on the crisis in Myanmar, including an immediate end to violence, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair Brunei said on Saturday.

Brunei said the consensus agreed also includes the start of talks among all parties concerned "to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people."

A special envoy of the ASEAN chair will facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, Brunei said after a special meeting of ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, to address the crisis there following a Feb. 1 military coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre, AAP govt to coordinate to provide oxygen in Delhi hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

The Delhi High Court Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of making available medical oxygen to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die.The court made it c...

Central govt is helping us, but such is the severity of COVID-19 that all available resources are proving to be inadequate: Kejriwal.

Central govt is helping us, but such is the severity of COVID-19 that all available resources are proving to be inadequate Kejriwal....

S.E. Asian nations say reach consensus on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmars junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, including halting the killing of civilian protesters and accepting humanitarian assistance.Its beyond...

How we play Rashid will hold key: Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels how his team plays star Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface will hold key in their IPL match here on Sunday. Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021