ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar, including halt to violence - chair statement

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar, including halt to violence - chair statementReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:47 IST
Southeast Asian leaders agreed to a five point consensus on the crisis in Myanmar, including an immediate end to violence, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair Brunei said on Saturday.
Brunei said the consensus agreed also includes the start of talks among all parties concerned "to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people."
A special envoy of the ASEAN chair will facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, Brunei said after a special meeting of ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, to address the crisis there following a Feb. 1 military coup.
