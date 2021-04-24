Left Menu

3 LeT militant associates held in J-K’s Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:06 IST
Three militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in connection with a recent bank robbery in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

On Thursday, police received information about the bank robbery at Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Khare Sherabad branch. A case was registered and a special investigation team was constituted to probe the incident, a police spokesman said.

Taking the aid of modern and scientific methods of investigation, including CCTV footage and human intelligence, investigating officers were able to identify the group involved in the crime, he said.

Consequently, the spokesman said, security forces arrested three militant associates of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He identified them as Rahil Ahmad Parray, a resident of Kanihama; Arif Ahmad Mir, a resident of Mazhama; and Naseer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Singhpora.

It was also revealed that the trio was involved in other bank robberies at Grameen Bank Ogmuna, Grameen Bank Panzinara and J-K Bank Chandipora in March and decamped with cash worth Rs 9,51,896, the spokesman said.

The investigation also revealed that the arrested trio was working at the behest of local militants Yosuf Dar alias Kantru and Abrar Nadeem Bhat linked with LeT, he said.

The spokesman said the accused were also involved in looting Rs 3,50,000 from a petrol pump at Budgam in February and killing of a civilian Naseer Ahmad Khan at Buchipora Magam on April 11.

Cash worth Rs 24,500, a Chinese pistol, two magazines, 25 live rounds, two 12-bore rifles, three cartridges, two pouches, a multipurpose knife, three PPE kits, a weapon tying chain and three vehicles were seized from their possession, the spokesman said.

Further investigation into the matter is on, he added.

PTI SSB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

