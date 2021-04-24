HC orders notice on plea against AIADMK MLA

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption over a petition against a legislator for alleged misappropriation of the MLA Constituency Development Scheme fund.

Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan has ordered notice to DVAC returnable in two weeks, on a criminal original petition.

B R Aravindakshan, who claimed to be a social activist, submitted he had lodged a plaint in January this year with the DVAC against the legislator representing T Nagar here, B Sathyanarayanan (AIADMK).

The crux of the petitioner's allegation is embezzlement and misappropriation of MLA Constituency Development Scheme fund allotted during 2017-18.

The petitioner sought registration of a case and probe by the anti-graft body.

