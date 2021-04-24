IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RR

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler lbw b V Chakravarthy 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal c K Nagarkoti b S Mavi 22 Sanju Samson not out 42 Shivam Dube c P Krishna b V Chakravarthy 22 Rahul Tewatia c Nagarkoti b P Krishna 5 David Miller not out 22 Extras (LB-7, NB-1, WD-6) 14 Total: (For 4 wickets in 18.5 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-40, 3-85, 4-100.

Bowling: Shivam Mavi 4-0-19-1, Pat Cummins 3.5-0-36-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-32-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-20-0, Prasidh Krishna 3-0-20-1.

