PM Modi gives away land allotment letters to 616 beneficiaries in Raj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave away land allotment letters to 616 beneficiaries from 51 villages of Fatehgarh tehsil of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan on National Panchayati Raj Day.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also attended the event through video conferencing, an official statement said.

About 4.09 lakh property holders from 5,002 border villages of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab and Rajasthan were given allotment letters under ''Swamitv Yojna''.

Modi also conferred the National Panchayat Awards 2021 under various categories. He transferred the award money, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, as grants-in-aid, the PMO said in a statement.

During the event, the prime minister gave away a Rs 50 lakh award to Kota Zila Parishad and Rs 25 lakh each to Kotda panchayat Samiti of Udaipur and Chidawa of Jhunjhunu.

4NN Chanana of Sriganganagar, Thoor of Udaipur, Nidharia Kalan of Dholpur and Barr of Pali have given Rs 10 lakh each under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Empowerment Award, the statement said.

The prize money was transferred to the bank accounts of the winners.

Under Nanaji Deshmukh National Gaurav Sabha Award, Rs 10 lakh was given to Bhojasar Gram Panchayat of Jhunjhunu district.

Under Gram Panchayat Vikas Yojana Award, Rs 5 lakh was given to gram panchayat Arwar of Panchayat Samiti Mundwa-Nagaur and another Rs 5 lakh prize money was awarded to Minda of Nawan under Bal Hitaishi Gram Panchayat Award scheme, the statement added.