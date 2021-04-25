BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "Am Hosting SNL On May 8" - Tweet

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday to demonstrate against the Glazer familys ownership after the club was involved in plans to join the now-failed European Super League, British media reported...
Real Madrids president insists all 12 clubs that signed up for the ill-fated Super League are still bound by contract to launching the controversial breakaway of Europes elite soccer teams.In an interview with Spanish sports daily AS on Sat...
The United States is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and health care workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday. We are in active conversat...
Thailand on Sunday set a record for the daily number of COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day, just as authorities step up the response to a rapid third wave of infection after about a year of relative success slowing the novel cor...