Left Menu

Australia defence minister says conflict with China over Taiwan 'should not be discounted'

Obviously, there is a significant amount of activity and there is an animosity between Taiwan and China." He added that while there is a high level of preparedness for the Australian defence force to meet any threats in the region against the country's allies, Canberra will work to try to maintain peace. "We want to make sure we continue to be a good neighbour in the region, that we work with our partners and with our allies and nobody wants to see conflict between China and Taiwan or anywhere else," Dutton said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:02 IST
Australia defence minister says conflict with China over Taiwan 'should not be discounted'

Conflict with China over Taiwan "should not be discounted," but Australia will work with its allies in the region to try and maintain peace, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday.

"I don't think it (conflict) should be discounted," Dutton said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) when asked whether the prospects of a conflict over Taiwan are growing. He added that China has been increasingly clear about its reunification ambitions with Taiwan.

"People need to be realistic about the activity," Dutton said. "There is militarisation of bases across the region. Obviously, there is a significant amount of activity and there is an animosity between Taiwan and China." He added that while there is a high level of preparedness for the Australian defence force to meet any threats in the region against the country's allies, Canberra will work to try to maintain peace.

"We want to make sure we continue to be a good neighbour in the region, that we work with our partners and with our allies and nobody wants to see conflict between China and Taiwan or anywhere else," Dutton said. Australia's diplomatic relations with China, its largest trading partner, have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus which was first reported in the Chinese city Wuhan, prompting trade reprisals from Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SC judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar passes away

Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said on Sunday. He was 62.The mortal remains of the judge will be taken to his Rajaji Nagar residence in Bengaluru, where last rites will be c...

COVID's 2nd wave testing our patience, capacity to bear pain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. During the 76th episode of the Mann ki Baat radio program, the Prime Minister lauded the health workers and doctors fo...

Indian mother takes home body of son killed in accident in Singapore

Every night, 50-year-old Sugunan Shanthi would wait for a call from her son, a construction worker in Singapore, so that her worries about him contracting COVID-19 would be eased.Nearing midnight on April 19, her 28-year-old son Sugunan Sud...

Japan to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka -media

The Japanese government is planning to open large vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming weeks in a bid to speed up its inoculation drive, local media reported on Sunday.The Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday the government will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021