Indonesian president sends condolences to families of sunken submarine crew

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 25-04-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:21 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he had been informed by the navy that a missing submarine had been found sunken in the Bali Sea and sent his condolences to the 53 crew's families. "The army and navy have changed the status of the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine from having lost contact to being 'sub-sunk' or drowned," he told reporters.

"All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew." The 44-year old KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

