PM Modi lauds individuals, organisations for helping people amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 'Mann ki Baat', lauded individuals and organisations, including the ambulance drivers and lab technicians for their contribution to the war against COVID-19. "Apart from health care workers and frontline workers, who are serving people 24 hours, there are many individuals and organisations that are also helping others in defeating COVID-19," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that the whole nation has again come together in the war against COVID-19. "I can observe that some people are helping people in quarantine by bringing them groceries, others are providing free ambulance services. The NGOs across the country are coming forward to help people," he said.

"India's fight against COVID-19 would be incomplete without the effort of the ambulance drivers, lab technicians, and other such individuals. I extend my gratitude to the," he added. During the address, he also appreciated people in the village who are creating awareness about COVID-19.

"The youth in cities are also making efforts to curb the COVID-19 cases. This spirit gives us strength and hope," PM Modi said. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

It is broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)