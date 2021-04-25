Czech pres: Must examine both theories on what caused 2014 ammunition depot blast

Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday that there are two stories about what caused a 2014 ammunition dump explosion in the central European country that has sparked a diplomatic row between Prague and Moscow, and that both must be investigated.

The government said last week it suspected that two Russian spies, accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018, were also behind the Czech 2014 explosion that killed two people.

