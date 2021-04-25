Three held for black marketing of remdesivir injections in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested three people on Sunday for alleged black marketing of remdesivir injections, which are in high demand for treating coronavirus patients, an official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Alok Tyagi, a resident of Hapur, Abhishek, a resident of Gaziabad and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.

The trio was arrested during a raid in Laxmi Nagar on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the accused were selling a remdesivir injection at Rs 40,000.

During the raid, the police seized three remdesivir injections, Rs 1,20,000 cash, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

