Night curfew in four HP districts from April 27

Keeping in view a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in its four districts from April 27 to May 10. The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from April 27 to May 10 and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, said the statement.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:51 IST
Keeping in view a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in its four districts from April 27 to May 10. According to an official statement, the decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from April 27 to May 10 and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, said the statement. It was also made mandatory for visitors and state residents to produce a negative report of coronavirus test, conducted not earlier than 72 hours before entering the state. In case Himachal residents do not undergo an RT-PCR test before entering the state, they will have to remain in home isolation for 14 days.

