Left Menu

Sunday lockdown brings Tamil Nadu to a grinding halt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:01 IST
Sunday lockdown brings Tamil Nadu to a grinding halt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Tamil Nadu on Sunday observed a compelete lockdown, the first during the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with operation of only essential services and roads were deserted as people remained indoors.

The second lockdown after a seven month hiatus saw closure of markets and all retail outlets, including state-run liquor stores and bars, while restaurants and hotels functioned for take away services alone.

Roads and highways were deserted, save for policemen and the occasional movement of vehicles involved in essential services like distribution of milk, ferrying of cargo and those working for online food order and delivery firms.

The shopping hubs of Pondy Bazaar and and T Nagar here wore a desolate look.

Healthcare professionals and sanitary workers, however, continued their work as usual, as also personnel of civic bodies, who went about their field work.

'Amma Canteens', the state-run low cost eateries, worked as usual, catering to local people and workers.

Amid restrictions, temples in several places in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvannamalai,witnessed weddings with reduced participation of guests, Sunday being an auspicious 'muhurtham' day.

Police put up barricades in important intersections across Tamil Nadu, including about 200 in the city, to check violations.

People who ventured out were questioned by police and allowed to proceed if it was for valid purposes like marriages and and funerals.

Police distributed food to the needy here.

As many as 60 vehicles were detained in Chennai alone for violation of lockdown norms.

The state had previously witnessed a Sunday lockdown in the last week of August 2020, after which restrictions were eased.

Days ago, the government had announced the Sunday lockdown again in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu's active cases crossed the one lakh mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai.

IPL Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai....

3 drug smugglers held in Punjab's Pathankot

Three drug smugglers were arrested after they opened fire at a police team and tried to flee in Punjabs Pathankot district, police said on Sunday.Police recovered 265 grams of heroin, a USA-made 7.62mm pistol and five cartridges from them. ...

Minority legislators sense moment to pass ''bold'' legislation

In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles.Vowing t...

U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin backs 'targeted' infrastructure bill

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he would support passing a smaller, targeted infrastructure bill with bipartisan support first before weighing other potential upgrades in a separate follow-up bill.More targeted, Manchin, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021