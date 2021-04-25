Left Menu

Chad rebels ready for ceasefire; opposition presses for civilian rule

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. A civilian president was appointed with a vice president from the military, although the Malian opposition are still concerned about the military's hold on power.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:33 IST
Chad rebels ready for ceasefire; opposition presses for civilian rule

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), came over the northern border from Libya on April 11 calling for an end to Deby's 30-year rule. They came as close as 200-300 km (125-185 miles) from the capital N'Djamena before being pushed back by the army.

Deby was killed on Monday while visiting troops at the front, just after he won an election. His death shocked the Central African country, which has long been a Western ally against Islamist militants. The air force has since bombarded rebel positions, the military and rebels said. The military said on Saturday it had "annihilated" the rebels.

After Deby's death, a military council headed by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power and said it would oversee an 18-month transition to elections. Opposition politicians called this a coup, and the rebels said they would not accept a "monarchy". "FACT is ready to observe a ceasefire for a political settlement that respects the independence and sovereignty of Chad and does not endorse a coup d'etat," FACT spokesman Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol told Reuters.

CIVILIAN-MILITARY RULE? The military council is under pressure to hand over power to a civilian transitional government as soon as possible. The African Union has expressed "grave concern" about the military takeover, while France and regional powers are pushing for a civilian-military solution.

A move towards temporary civilian-military rule could offer Chad a way out of the crisis. Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani are acting as mediators on behalf of the African Union. United Nations representatives are also holding talks with both sides. A consensus is emerging among opposition politicians and civil society to support a transitional civilian president with a military vice president or prime minister, they told Reuters.

The proposal would mirror a transition in Mali, where a coup last August prompted international calls for the military to relinquish power. A civilian president was appointed with a vice president from the military, although the Malian opposition are still concerned about the military's hold on power. "Most of us are in favour of cohabitation between the military, politicians and civil society," said Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo, president of the opposition PLD party. "The Malian model ... is very inspiring."

Any agreement will require cooperation from the military council. Its spokesman, Azem Bermendao Agouna, said it was open to discussions, but added: "The army will solve all the major challenges and will organise free and transparent elections."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi continued to scramble for a continuous oxygen supply and denied admission requests from more patients on Sunday, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid shortage of the life-saving gas.The hospital current...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai.

IPL Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai....

3 drug smugglers held in Punjab's Pathankot

Three drug smugglers were arrested after they opened fire at a police team and tried to flee in Punjabs Pathankot district, police said on Sunday.Police recovered 265 grams of heroin, a USA-made 7.62mm pistol and five cartridges from them. ...

Minority legislators sense moment to pass ''bold'' legislation

In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles.Vowing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021