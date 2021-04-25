Maharashtra: NCB seizes 28 kg cannabis from car; one held

Maharashtra: NCB seizes 28 kg cannabis from car; one heldPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:07 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday seized 28-kg cannabis which was hidden in a car in Badlapur in neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra and arrested a 25-year-old man, an official said.
A team of NCB sleuths found nine packets of cannabis hidden in two separate cavities in the Toyota Innova while five packets were hidden in the bonnet, he said.
The arrested accused is identified as Jaybharat Rathod, a resident of Badlapur, while the main supplier is on the run, the official said.
