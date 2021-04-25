Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Man kills wife with sickle

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.Santosh Patil, a fisherman, attacked his wife Sandhya 35 with a sickle late Saturday night, killing her instantly, a Panvel Town police station official said.Neighbours were alerted by their 11-year-old son about his parents quarrelling.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:33 IST
Navi Mumbai: Man kills wife with sickle

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Santosh Patil, a fisherman, attacked his wife Sandhya (35) with a sickle late Saturday night, killing her instantly, a Panvel Town police station official said.

''Neighbours were alerted by their 11-year-old son about his parents quarrelling. When a police team arrived there and broke open the door, they found Sandhya lying dead in a pool of blood and Santosh standing with a sickle,'' he said.

''He has told us he killed his wife out of anger as he was ill for the past two days and she was not taking him to a doctor. We are verifying the claim,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

World Cup Archery Stage 1: Deepika led women's recurve team beats Mexico to win gold

Indian womens recurve team held its nerve to pip Mexico 5-4 27-26 in an intriguing final to grab a gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, A...

IPL 2021: Kohli fined for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for his sides slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSKs innings and ...

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president's standoff

Gunfire erupted in Somalias capital on Sunday between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the countrys leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds extended stay in power.There were no reports of casu...

Rajasthan BJP leader welcomes CM's announcement of free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all above 18

Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots announcement to provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.Earlier in the day, Gehlot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021