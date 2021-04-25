Navi Mumbai: Man kills wife with sickle
A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.Santosh Patil, a fisherman, attacked his wife Sandhya 35 with a sickle late Saturday night, killing her instantly, a Panvel Town police station official said.Neighbours were alerted by their 11-year-old son about his parents quarrelling.PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:33 IST
A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.
Santosh Patil, a fisherman, attacked his wife Sandhya (35) with a sickle late Saturday night, killing her instantly, a Panvel Town police station official said.
''Neighbours were alerted by their 11-year-old son about his parents quarrelling. When a police team arrived there and broke open the door, they found Sandhya lying dead in a pool of blood and Santosh standing with a sickle,'' he said.
''He has told us he killed his wife out of anger as he was ill for the past two days and she was not taking him to a doctor. We are verifying the claim,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santosh Patil
- Navi Mumbai
- Santosh
- Panvel Town
- Sandhya
- Panvel
- Neighbours
ALSO READ
Fire in Navi Mumbai commercial high-rise doused, no injuries
Navi Mumbai: 2 housing complexes, 9 work sites penalised
Navi Mumbai: 5 held for operating fake call centre for loans Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in the name of a well-known finance firm to cheat people, Navi Mumbai police said on Friday.
Maha: Fire doused in Navi Mumbai bank branch, no one hurt