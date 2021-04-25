Left Menu

COVID: Haryana police issues helpline numbers to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders

The identity of the informer will be kept confidential, the DGP said.Giving details of recent crackdowns on such offenders, the statement said the police and chief ministers flying squad in Gurgaon have arrested four people who wanted to sell nine oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates of Rs 90,000 each.In another case, the police in Sonipat have arrested the manager of a company on charges of selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates amid their rising demand.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police on Sunday launched helpline numbers for people to share information related to black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections and drugs, critical for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said citizens, who have any information about black marketing of oxygen cylinders and other life saving drugs, can contact on 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314 for quick action.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the move is aimed at effectively stopping black marketing of oxygen cylinders and drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19, a statement issued by Haryana police said.

''If anyone receives any such information, he can immediately make a complaint to the police stating the name and number of the person who indulges in black marketing. ''Strict action as per law would be taken against people found involved in such heinous crime during the prevailing COVID situation. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential,'' the DGP said.

Giving details of recent crackdowns on such offenders, the statement said the police and chief minister's flying squad in Gurgaon have arrested four people who wanted to sell nine oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates of Rs 90,000 each.

In another case, the police in Sonipat have arrested the manager of a company on charges of selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates amid their rising demand. ''Arrested accused Kashish disclosed that his company deals in oxygen cylinders for industrial use but after the recent rise in demand of oxygen cylinders for medical use, he started selling them to COVID patients at high rates to make a quick buck. ''More than 170 oxygen cylinders have been recovered by the team during the raid conducted on Saturday,'' the statement said.

