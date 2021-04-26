IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs DC

Sunriders Hyderabad: David Warner run out 6 Jonny Bairstow c Dhawan b A Khan 38 Kane Williamson not out 66 Virat Singh c Stoinis b A Khan 4 Kedar Jadhav st Pant b A Mishra 9 Abhishek Sharma lbw b Patel 5 Rashid Khan lbw b Patel 0 Vijay Shankar b A Khan 8 Jagadeesha Suchith not out 14 Extras (B-2, LB-2, WD-5) 9 Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-56, 3-84, 4-104, 5-117, 6-117, 7-136.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 3-0-25-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-27-0, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-12-0, Axar Patel 4-0-26-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-34-3, Amit Mishra 4-0-31-1.

