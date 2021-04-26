COVID-19: Mos Nityanand Rai donates Rs 2 crore from MPLAD fund for his constituency in Bihar
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has given two crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for purchasing equipment required in the fight against coronavirus.ANI | Samastipur (Bihar) | Updated: 26-04-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 09:53 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has given two crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for purchasing equipment required in the fight against coronavirus. The MPLAD funds (year 2019-20) are for the installation of two oxygen gas plants, four ventilators and four portable E-ray machines for his constituency in Ujiyarpur, Bihar.
In a letter to Samastipur District Officer, he said that the amount was for the year 2019-20, which was not spent. Nityananda Rai said, "The people of Samastipur are constantly fighting against COVID-19 epidemic and it will prove to be effective for their life."
As per an official statement, there 12,795 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday in Bihar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
