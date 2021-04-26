Left Menu

COVID-19: Mos Nityanand Rai donates Rs 2 crore from MPLAD fund for his constituency in Bihar

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has given two crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for purchasing equipment required in the fight against coronavirus.

ANI | Samastipur (Bihar) | Updated: 26-04-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 09:53 IST
COVID-19: Mos Nityanand Rai donates Rs 2 crore from MPLAD fund for his constituency in Bihar
MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Phot). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has given two crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for purchasing equipment required in the fight against coronavirus. The MPLAD funds (year 2019-20) are for the installation of two oxygen gas plants, four ventilators and four portable E-ray machines for his constituency in Ujiyarpur, Bihar.

In a letter to Samastipur District Officer, he said that the amount was for the year 2019-20, which was not spent. Nityananda Rai said, "The people of Samastipur are constantly fighting against COVID-19 epidemic and it will prove to be effective for their life."

As per an official statement, there 12,795 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday in Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Blackstone commits up to $2.8 billion to acquire controlling stake in Mphasis

Blackstone on Monday announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone have entered into definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company Mphasis Limited.A wholly owned subsidiary of t...

Hong Kong, Singapore to launch air travel bubble from May 26

Hong Kong and Singapore said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial arrangement that would allow tourists to fly between both cities without having to serve quarantine was postponed.Flights will begin ...

Netball-World Cup returning to Sydney in 2027

International Netball Federation President Liz Nicholl said on Monday she hoped the decision to give Sydney hosting rights to the 2027 Netball World Cup would not only continue the sports growth but also inspire people around the world. Aus...

Hong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month

A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. The bubble betw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021