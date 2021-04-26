Left Menu

Deep Sidhu granted bail in R-Day violence case

A Delhi Court on Monday granted bail to actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu in another Republic Day violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:01 IST
Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu. [File photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Monday granted bail to actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu in another Republic Day violence case. The Court noted that the accused has already been interrogated in police custody for 14 days and has been in custody for about 70 days when he has been granted regular bail by the ASJ on similar facts in the first case.

On Friday, the Court had granted one more day to the Delhi Police to file a reply on Sidhu's bail plea. Metropolitan Magistrate adjourned the hearing on Sidhu's bail plea till Saturday and asked Delhi Police to file a reply on his bail plea.

Sidhu was arrested in this case on April 17 just he was granted bail by a Delhi court in a case relating to violence in Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. As per the statement issued by Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Gupta on last Saturday, the actor was arrested on February 9 in connection with an FIR registered at the Kotwali Police Station for his alleged involvement in the Red Fort violence amid the farmers' agitation.

According to Gupta, Sidhu was granted regular bail vide order dated April 16, 2021, which was communicated to them on Saturday. However, around 1 pm to 1.30 pm on Saturday, before he could be released from jail, he was arrested in FIR 98/21 also registered by PS Kotwali and in respect of the same incident at Red Fort. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

