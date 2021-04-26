West Bengal elections: 37.72 percent voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 34 assembly seats where polling is underway in seventh phase.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Activists opposed to Myanmars junta called on Monday for people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans, and keep their children away from school, scorning the top generals pledge at a regional summit to end the post-coup cr...
The first teaser for Steven Spielbergs much-awaited adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story was finally released during the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. While Spielberg has dabbled in a slew of genres from adventure to sci-...
Shares of HCL Technologies on Monday dipped over 3 per cent after the company posted a 6.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in March quarter.The stock declined 3.32 per cent to Rs 924 on the BSE.On NSE, it dipped 3.31 per cent to...
AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - NIRSEVIMAB PHASE III TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT ASTRAZENECA PLC - NIRSEVIMAB PHASE III TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT ASTRAZENECA - FIRST POTENTIAL PASSIVE IMMUNISATION TO SHOW PROTECTION AGAINST RSV IN GENER...