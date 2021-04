BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Tagrisso Adjuvant Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - TAGRISSO RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL IN EU BY CHMP FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EARLY-STAGE EGFR-MUTATED LUNG CANCER

