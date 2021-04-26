Tokyo 2020 to decide on limits for spectators in April -Hashimoto

Tokyo 2020 to decide on limits for spectators in April -HashimotoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:19 IST
Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Monday that the committee will decide on rules for limiting spectators in April. Hashimoto said she hopes to reach consensus among the parties involved including the IOC and the Japanese government so that they could take flexible measures depending on changes in the coronavirus infection situation, Hashimoto said.
The organizing committee is making preparations for thorough coronavirus measures during the summer games, she added. While Japan has not suffered as badly as other nations, the government has struggled to cope with a recent surge in cases and on Friday imposed a third state of emergency on parts of the country just three months before the Olympics are set to open.
