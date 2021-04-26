Left Menu

EC the most irresponsible institution: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:54 IST
The Madras High Court on Monday came down hard on the Election Commission and called it the ''the most irresponsible institution'' for the alleged spread of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

In stinging remarks, the court said EC officials may be booked under murder charges too.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation on a public interest writ, seeking for a direction to authorities to ensure fair counting of votes on May 2 in Karur by taking effective steps and proper arrangements with Covid-19 protocols.

Since as many as 77 candidates are contesting in the Karur constituency, it would be very difficult to accommodate their agents in the counting hall. It may affect observance of the protocols, the petitioner alleged.

When the counsel for the EC told the judges that all necessary steps were underway, the bench retorted that by allowing the political parties to take out rallies and meetings, it had paved the way for the resurgence of the second wave of Covid-19.

The judges also orally warned that they would not hesitate to stop the counting of votes on May 2.PTI CORR SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Curtail election victory celebrations to contain COVID spread: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has called for curtailing election victory celebrations, and postponement of all byelections and local elections by six months as part of measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.All large public gatherin...

HC asks refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present in hearing on Tuesday on complaint of non availability and black marketing.

HC asks refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present in hearing on Tuesday on complaint of non availability and black marketing....

Any obstruction to providing medical oxygen will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives; no purpose would be served: Delhi HC.

Any obstruction to providing medical oxygen will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives no purpose would be served Delhi HC....

COVID-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Raigad in April

A total of 6,317 people have been fined Rs 13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who were penalised a cumu...
