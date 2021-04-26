Left Menu

Attack in jail: cases registered

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:47 IST
Four cases have been registered against the prisoner who attacked two inmates and staff of the district sub-jail here on Sunday.

The cases were on charges of assault of under trial prisoners, attacking jail staff and trying to assault investigating police officers.

The accused had also allegedly collected carrom board frame, tube light and other things for the attack, city police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Monday.

The accused was produced before the Judge and remanded to judicial custody.

His police custody will be sought for further investigation, the Commissioner said.

Kumar said 20 inmates of the prison have been shifted to prisons at Belagavi, Shivamogga and Dharwad.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

