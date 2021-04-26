'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Jammu, tributes paid to 1971 war heroes

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', marking the commemoration of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, arrived at the Jammu-based Tiger Division on Monday, a defence spokesman said.

The victory torch was received at the Tiger War Memorial by Lt Col Rishma Sarin, the wife of Major Mohit Sharma who sacrificed his life in the service of the nation during an encounter with terrorists in Kupwara district in 2009, the spokesman said.

He said the ceremony at the Tiger War Memorial started with laying of wreaths by Maj Gen Neeraj Gosain, General Officer Commanding Tiger Division, Brig N R Pandey, Brig G S Shan (Retd), veterans and the serving soldiers of Tiger Division.

Maj Gen Gosain interacted with all ranks and emphasized on valour displayed by Indian brave soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pak war for achieving historic victory.

He also motivated troops to continue their relentless devotion in service of the nation, the spokesman said.

Lt Col Sarin paid tributes to the 1971 war heroes and also remembered the supreme sacrifice of her husband in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was thereafter taken through Jammu city for the public to pay tributes to the heroes of the 1971 war, following COVID-19 protocols, the spokesman said.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi on December 16 -- the day India celebrates as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

