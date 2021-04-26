Left Menu

Karnataka announces 2-week lockdown amid COVID surge

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:06 IST
Karnataka announces 2-week lockdown amid COVID surge
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. "A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close," Yediyurappa said.

He added, "Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed. Public transport will remain shut." The Chief Minister also announced that government hospitals would provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for the age group between 18 to 45, and for those over 45, the Centre has announced free vaccination.

He further said, "DCs will have to take strict measures, and tahashildars will work as nodal officers. People will have to cooperate. If they do, we can achieve our target." He further said that inter/intra-state travel will not be allowed during the curfew, except for emergency purposes.

The state reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries, and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 2,62,162 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 10,62,594, while the death toll is 14,426. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon hopes Saudi reconsiders produce ban, tasks interior minister to coordinate

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce that Riyadh imposed citing an increase in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent...

To 'e' or not to 'e'? Call us Abrdn, says UK asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen

British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen is changing its name to Aberdeen PLC, abandoning the letter e in phone-text fashion as part of a plan to modernize its brand. The new name, unveiled on Monday, will still be pronounced Aberdeen a...

INSIGHT-Exxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes

Exxon Mobils effort to build an energy trading business to compete with those of European oil majors unraveled quickly last year as the firm slashed the units funding amid broader spending cuts, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reute...

TN to allow Sterlite to produce oxygen, bar on operating other units

An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday resolved to allow Vedantas Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period amid surging covid cases, paving the way for the partial reopening of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021