Left Menu

Rocket hits Afghan government compound during ceremony, 16 children wounded

A rocket hit the provincial governor's compound in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province on Monday during a religious ceremony, wounding at least 16 children, local officials said, blaming Taliban insurgents.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:39 IST
Rocket hits Afghan government compound during ceremony, 16 children wounded

A rocket hit the provincial governor's compound in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province on Monday during a religious ceremony, wounding at least 16 children, local officials said, blaming Taliban insurgents. Fighting between the Afghan government and the Taliban has increased across the country recently as peace talks failed to make progress despite international calls to reduce violence.

Iqbal Sayeed, the governor of Kunar, said a Taliban rocket hit the compound's hall as a holy Koran recitation competition was taking place. At least 16 children, three Afghan security force members and religious affairs officials were wounded, Sayeed said, and some children are in critical condition.

The Taliban, fighting to overthrow the foreign-backed Afghan government since they were toppled by U.S.-led troops in late 2001, said they were aware of the incident and investigating. The Afghan government says since the announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden this month of plans to withdraw American combat troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghan security forces.

More than a hundred Afghan civilians and security forces have been killed in fighting in the last 10 days and many more wounded, according to government officials. A roadside bomb hit an army vehicle in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, wounding six people.

Taliban insurgents killed eight members of a police public protection unit in southeastern Logar province on Sunday, police spokesman Gul Haidar Ahmadi said. Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Qatar's capital Doha have stalled. A Washington-backed Afghan peace conference in Turkey scheduled for April 24 has been postponed due to the Taliban's non-participation.

Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents, the United Nations said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's top diplomat praises Iraq efforts as regional broker

Irans foreign minister on Monday praised Baghdads efforts aimed at bolstering regional stability, saying he hopes they would lead to more negotiations and understandings in the region.Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke to reporters during a visit t...

French primary pupils return to school despite high COVID numbers

France sent primary and nursery pupils back to school on Monday, the first phase of reopening after a three-week COVID-19 lockdown, even as daily new infections remained stubbornly high.President Emmanuel Macron said a return to school woul...

Lebanon hopes Saudi reconsiders produce ban, tasks interior minister to coordinate

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce that Riyadh imposed citing an increase in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent...

To 'e' or not to 'e'? Call us Abrdn, says UK asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen

British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen is changing its name to Aberdeen PLC, abandoning the letter e in phone-text fashion as part of a plan to modernize its brand. The new name, unveiled on Monday, will still be pronounced Aberdeen a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021