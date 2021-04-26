UK PM Johnson says he did not make remark about letting bodies pile up

UK PM Johnson says he did not make remark about letting bodies pile upReuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:18 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he did not say he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown.
Asked whether he had made the remark, as reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, Johnson said: "No, but again, I think the important thing, I think, that people want us to get on and do as a government is to make sure that the lockdowns work, and, and they have."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
