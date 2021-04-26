Left Menu

UK government inquiry into lockdown leak is ongoing, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:39 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

A British government inquiry into who was behind a leak of plans to introduce a second coronavirus lockdown last year is ongoing, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, declining to comment on any speculation surrounding it.

"The leak inquiry into this is ongoing," he told reporters, adding he would not comment on any "speculation" connected with it while the investigation was going ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

