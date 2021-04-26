Left Menu

Haryana Police to set up COVID-19 care centres for its personnel

In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, Haryana Police on Monday decided to set up COVID-19 care centres for its personnel.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:45 IST
Haryana Police to set up COVID-19 care centres for its personnel
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, Haryana Police on Monday decided to set up COVID-19 care centres for its personnel. In a meeting at police headquarters to review the current situation of police personnel in view of surge in coronavirus infections, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Manoj Yadava said that these Covid care centres would either be established in welfare centres or newly built quarters in police lines.

"Keeping in view the district strength, the CPs and district SPs would create a facility with 10 to 25 beds with oxygen support within three days. These facilities would be made for immediate relief till the time the infected personnel get admission to Covid hospital. In addition, telemedicine facilities would also be provided in these centres for communication between the patient and the healthcare provider," he said. The DGP also appealed to the police personnel not to take any chances and properly comply with the Covid protocols while performing their duties.

It was informed in the meeting that as many as 46,965 police personnel have taken their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 27,296 have taken their second dose. The remaining would get the second jab at the earliest, an official statement said. During the meeting, the DGP and all other senior police officers mourn the unfortunate demise of Ashok Dahiya, DSP posted at Badli in the Jhajjar district. He was infected with Covid-19 and was currently under treatment at Badsha AIIMS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

Global stock markets made moderate gains on Monday as increasing confidence about the rapid recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic offset concerns about the speed of the markets rally.The start to the week was quiet as investors r...

Obstructing oxygen tankers amounts to endangering human lives, says Delhi HC

Obstructing cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients will tantamount to endangering human lives, the Delhi High Court said on Monday, pointing out that the Rajasthan government must honour the orders not to cause any ...

Portugal reports no COVID-related deaths in past day, first time since August 2020

Portugal on Monday reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time in nearly nine months as the country emerges from a two-month lockdown, the health authority said. The country has reported a total of 16,965 ...

Russian authorities suspend operations of Navalny's offices

Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.The injunction from the Moscow pros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021