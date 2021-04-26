Left Menu

FACTBOX-Reform timeline in Italy's Recovery Plan sent to parliament

The main sticking points in the negotiations concerned reforms of areas such as the public administration, the tax system, the justice system and the public tenders process, sources close to the dossier told Reuters. Following Draghi's intervention, the latest version of the 336-page Recovery Plan, which has been sent to parliament for debate, has been amended to include a stringent timeline for some of these reforms, which is laid out as follows: SIMPLIFICATION First week of May: the government will adopt an emergency decree to simplify the bureaucratic procedures needed to launch many of the investment projects in the plan.

FACTBOX-Reform timeline in Italy's Recovery Plan sent to parliament

Prime Minister Mario Draghi personally intervened in talks with the European Commission over Italy's Recovery Plan on Saturday to obtain a "green light" from Brussels, Draghi's spokesperson said. The main sticking points in the negotiations concerned reforms of areas such as the public administration, the tax system, the justice system and the public tenders process, sources close to the dossier told Reuters.

Following Draghi's intervention, the latest version of the 336-page Recovery Plan, which has been sent to parliament for debate, has been amended to include a stringent timeline for some of these reforms, which is laid out as follows: SIMPLIFICATION

First week of May: the government will adopt an emergency decree to simplify the bureaucratic procedures needed to launch many of the investment projects in the plan. This will become law by mid-July. Less urgent simplification measures will be presented by the end of the year. TAX REFORM

By end-July: the government will present to parliament a broad outline of a reform to simplify the tax system and "gradually reduce the tax burden," while not compromising public finances. PUBLIC TENDERS

By the end of May: the government will adopt an emergency decree to accelerate the tender process, setting time limits and reducing the time needed for the verification of certificates and the resolution of legal disputes. By end-2021: the government will present to parliament a broader reform to ensure more efficient and transparent allocation of public contracts according to EU recommendations and European best practice.

This broader reform will become law within nine months of its presentation to parliament. COMPETITION

By end-July: the government will adopt a law to increase competition in the economy, in line with recommendations by Italy's antitrust authority. This will focus in particular on local public services and utilities such as electricity providers.

JUSTICE REFORM By end-2021: temporary staff will have been hired, using Recovery Fund money, to try to get through a huge backlog of civil cases.

By end-September: the government will outline to parliament a broader reform to accelerate Italy's notoriously slow civil and criminal trials. The length of civil cases will be reduced by boosting digitalisation and increasing the role of mediation schemes to resolve disputes outside the courts.

By end-2022 the government will also make the tax courts more efficient through digitalisation and new hires in an attempt to reduce the number of appeals.

