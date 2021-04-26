Bombay HC takes suo moto cognisance of COVID-19 related issues

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of COVID-19 related issues including an increase in demand for Remdesivir medicine and oxygen cylinders. Hearing a suo moto PIL over coronavirus related issues, the Court asked the state government that if it is true whether the vaccine stock was over.

To this, the State government replied that there were no vaccines on Saturday and Sunday. The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has directed Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner, Aurangabad Police Commissioner, SPs, municipal corporations and collectors of districts under Aurangabad bench jurisdiction and Maharashtra Health Secretary to respond by April 29 in the matter.

Meanwhile, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai Police today said they are deploying special police officers outside buildings that were sealed after five or more cases were found there. In a sign of relief, the Union Health ministry informed today, "The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crores today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days yesterday."

Maharashtra recorded 66,191 fresh COVID-19 cases and 832 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on April 6 stating that any housing society having more than five active COVID-19 cases will be sealed and treated as a "micro-containment zone". (ANI)

