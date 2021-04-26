Maha: 2 nurses among 3 held for Remdesivir black-marketing

Two male nurses of a hospital in Nagpur and one more person were arrested for allegedly stealing Remdesivir to sell for Rs 30,000 per vial, police said on Monday.

The police got on the trail after one of the accused, identified as Nikhil Dahake (26), set a WhatsApp status claiming he had vials that he intended to sell, a Pratap Nagar police station official said.

''We managed to arrest Dahake when he came to sell the vials. His questioning led to the arrest of his associates Deepak Mahobia and Shivpal Yadav. Yadav and Mahobia are staff nurses with Kingsway Hospital here for the past seven months,'' said Senior Inspector Dinkar Thosare.

''Dahake had sold one vial for Rs 30,000 last week. The arrests were made on Sunday. We have recovered one vial from them,'' he added.

