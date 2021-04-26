Left Menu

Oxygen crisis: Delhi HC directs Chief Secy to hold meeting with suppliers, hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to hold a meeting with suppliers and hospitals on the issue relating to managing the distribution of medical oxygen in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to hold a meeting with suppliers and hospitals on the issue relating to managing the distribution of medical oxygen in the national capital. The Chief Secretary, who was present at the hearing, assured the Court that he will have a meeting in this regard soon.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli to place the resolution discussed in the meeting tomorrow before it. The Delhi High Court issued various directions on the current crisis that arise out due to the surge in COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

It allowed the Delhi Government to pursue communication and procure the cryogenic tankers to ensure a smooth supply of oxygen from various units. Senior Advocate Rahul Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government told the Court that 18 cryogenic tankers have been arranged and they are coming in 3 batches. The Counsel has also briefed the Court about initiatives for augmentation of tankers.

The Court allowed the Delhi government to pursue its communication but clarified that Oxygen supply has to be on the Centre's direction. On aspects of black marketing, the Delhi High Court directed refillers to comply with its order, to provide all requisite information to Delhi Government, to be accounted for all the supply and to remain present during the hearing tomorrow.

When the Court was informed about the tanker was held in Rajasthan, it said: "We expect Rajasthan to honour the order passed by the Centre and this court and intervention in the matter of supply of oxygen would tantamount to endangering human lives." The Court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra on various issues arising out of the rise in COVID cases in the national capital. The matter was disposed of on January 14 but after the COVID cases surged again, the court revived this petition last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

